Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 12.4% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVIDIA stock opened at $174.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.
In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $12,421,044.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,424,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,365,643.55. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,563,834 shares of company stock valued at $283,360,391 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Google’s surge in AI capital expenditures is being cited as a direct tailwind for Nvidia’s data-center GPU demand, supporting upside to revenue and utilization at hyperscalers. Broadcom, Nvidia shares rise on surging Google capital expenditures for AI
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: Davis Selected Advisers recently increased its NVDA stake, signaling continued large-investor interest that can underpin the stock during pullbacks. Davis Selected Advisers boosts Nvidia stake
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia-backed AI ecosystem signals health: ElevenLabs (a startup supported by Nvidia) raised capital at an $11B valuation, highlighting continued demand and healthy partner ecosystems for Nvidia GPUs. Nvidia-backed AI voice startup ElevenLabs hits $11 billion valuation
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Nvidia is nearing a very large (~$20B) OpenAI investment — a potential long-term strategic positive but not finalized; uncertainty on terms/timing tempers immediate share impact. Nvidia nears deal to invest $20 billion in OpenAI
- Neutral Sentiment: Management and product messaging continue (CEO appearances, AI summit transcript) that reiterate long-term demand and new chip roadmaps — supportive but not immediate catalysts given market volatility. NVIDIA Presents at Second Annual AI Summit (transcript)
- Negative Sentiment: China sales remain uncertain: Reuters reports H200/H200-series exports to Chinese buyers face conditions and may be stalled by a U.S. security review — leaving a meaningful revenue channel in limbo. That regulatory uncertainty is pressuring the stock. Exclusive: Nvidia’s AI chip sale to ByteDance hinges on conditions
- Negative Sentiment: Broader software/AI trade selloff and reports of a strained OpenAI relationship (some outlets) have amplified short-term risk appetite, prompting indiscriminate selling of large-cap AI names including Nvidia. Nvidia’s stock gets swept up in software selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and media note the stock has pulled back from recent highs amid momentum shifts — technical selling and profit-taking amplify headlines-driven moves. Why Nvidia stock is crashing
Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. President Capital raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Citic Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.98.
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
