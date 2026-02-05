Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 319.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,415,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,139,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,274,000. Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 147,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total transaction of $6,590,411.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,365,596.60. This represents a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $372,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 150,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,709,027.93. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,385,512. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.73.

Shares of GILD opened at $146.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $146.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

