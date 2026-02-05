Harmony Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Harmony Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Chevron by 15.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,606,000 after buying an additional 215,345 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Chevron by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,894,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,192,000 after buying an additional 175,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 88,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street bullishness: Goldman Sachs and other buy-side analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and boutiques including TD Cowen and Wells Fargo published favorable forecasts/price-target increases that support buying interest. Read More.

Wall Street bullishness: Goldman Sachs and other buy-side analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and boutiques including TD Cowen and Wells Fargo published favorable forecasts/price-target increases that support buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: Chevron raised its quarterly payout to $1.78 (annualized $7.12, ~4% yield), reinforcing the income thesis that draws dividend-focused investors and supports the stock’s re-rating. Read More.

Dividend increase: Chevron raised its quarterly payout to $1.78 (annualized $7.12, ~4% yield), reinforcing the income thesis that draws dividend-focused investors and supports the stock’s re-rating. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Project commitments: Chevron reconfirmed commitment to the Yoyo–Yolanda gas project (Cameroon/Equatorial Guinea), a production/growth catalyst for gas exposure and long‑term cash flow. Read More.

Project commitments: Chevron reconfirmed commitment to the Yoyo–Yolanda gas project (Cameroon/Equatorial Guinea), a production/growth catalyst for gas exposure and long‑term cash flow. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results mixed: Q4 beat EPS expectations ($1.52 vs. $1.44) but revenue missed and year-over-year profit fell — supports cash-flow narrative but tempers near-term growth hopes. Read More.

Quarterly results mixed: Q4 beat EPS expectations ($1.52 vs. $1.44) but revenue missed and year-over-year profit fell — supports cash-flow narrative but tempers near-term growth hopes. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Syria offshore MOU: Chevron signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate offshore exploration in Syrian waters with a Qatari partner — a potential long-term resource opportunity but with geopolitical and sanction risks that make near-term impacts uncertain. Read More.

Syria offshore MOU: Chevron signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate offshore exploration in Syrian waters with a Qatari partner — a potential long-term resource opportunity but with geopolitical and sanction risks that make near-term impacts uncertain. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Several senior insiders (including the CFO) disclosed large share sales in late January, which may create short-term sentiment/headline pressure despite routine explanations (taxes, diversification). Read More.

Insider selling: Several senior insiders (including the CFO) disclosed large share sales in late January, which may create short-term sentiment/headline pressure despite routine explanations (taxes, diversification). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/headwinds: Oil prices eased as geopolitical risk softened, which can cap near-term revenue and margin expectations for integrated majors like Chevron. Read More.

Macro/headwinds: Oil prices eased as geopolitical risk softened, which can cap near-term revenue and margin expectations for integrated majors like Chevron. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cautious notes: A few firms (HSBC and others) trimmed views or moved to Hold, arguing recent gains may have priced in much of the upside — these calls can limit further rallies. Read More.

CVX stock opened at $181.28 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.59. The company has a market capitalization of $365.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.70%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $7,976,986.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,231.37. The trade was a 86.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 764,958 shares of company stock worth $122,930,032. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

