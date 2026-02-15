Eq LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Eq LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028,341 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,606,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,980 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,904,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,418 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,534,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,967,000 after purchasing an additional 934,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,961,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,810,000 after acquiring an additional 673,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $73.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $74.28.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

