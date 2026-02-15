GenTrust LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

GenTrust LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,281,000 after purchasing an additional 464,864 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $336.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.16. The firm has a market cap of $573.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $344.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

