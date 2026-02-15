Eq LLC Purchases 2,568 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Eq LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.6% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $684.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $752.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $700.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $690.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $673.18.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

