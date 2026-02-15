Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,140,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,647,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,576 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,966,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,895,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,718 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,541,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,865,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,689,000 after purchasing an additional 220,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $206.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $208.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

