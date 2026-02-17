Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $18.53 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crane Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 171,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,525,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,594,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.1% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $457.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38. The stock has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.62.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

