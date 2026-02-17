iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF $IGV Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,296 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $19,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 232.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.50. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $76.68 and a one year high of $117.99. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of United States-traded stocks of software-related companies in the United States and Canada. The Underlying Index includes companies that are producers of client/server applications, enterprise software, application software, personal computers and home entertainment software.

