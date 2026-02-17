Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $53.07 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63,137 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $53,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Evercore lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. HSBC cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,917. This represents a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $241.38 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $245.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.29.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

