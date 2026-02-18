Adecco (AHEXY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Adecco to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Adecco Price Performance

Shares of Adecco stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adecco has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AHEXY. Zacks Research raised Adecco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adecco from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Adecco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Adecco Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world’s largest staffing firms.

Featured Articles

