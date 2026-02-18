Ormat Technologies (ORA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $257.7530 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.
Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $124.10 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $132.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
Ormat Technologies, Inc is a leading renewable energy company specializing in geothermal and recovered energy power plants. Through its vertically integrated business model, Ormat designs, develops, engineers, constructs, owns and operates clean energy projects worldwide. The company’s core technology centers on the Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC), which converts heat from geothermal sources or industrial waste streams into sustainable electricity without combustion.
Ormat’s offering includes turnkey power plant solutions, proprietary ORC equipment and ongoing operations and maintenance services.
