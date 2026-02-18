First National Bank of Omaha Makes New $4.82 Million Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $101.79.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 21.77%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price objective on Nasdaq and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

In other news, EVP John Zecca sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $450,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,568,656.74. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $29,073,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,924,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,542,349.73. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 604,500 shares of company stock worth $58,440,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world’s leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

