First National Bank of Omaha Acquires Shares of 71,932 PTC Inc. $PTC

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,604,000. PTC comprises approximately 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.06% of PTC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its position in shares of PTC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 46,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 2,075.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 204,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 18.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $8,707,383.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,512.04. The trade was a 80.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total value of $1,106,071.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,958.19. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 61,517 shares of company stock worth $10,662,740 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $153.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.93. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.38 and a 12 month high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. PTC had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $685.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on PTC from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.08.

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

