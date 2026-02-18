Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.4% of Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $203.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $283.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.17.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

