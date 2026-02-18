Seadrill (SDRL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $335.3590 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Seadrill Stock Performance

NYSE:SDRL opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 1.54. Seadrill has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Dnb Carnegie upgraded shares of Seadrill to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Seadrill from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seadrill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Citigroup downgraded Seadrill from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Seadrill from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Institutional Trading of Seadrill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDRL. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Seadrill by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,484,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,579,000 after acquiring an additional 373,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Seadrill by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,226,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,511 shares during the period. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,132,000. Thomist Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Seadrill by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,387,000 after purchasing an additional 566,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seadrill by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SDRL, is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the design, construction, deployment and operation of mobile offshore drilling units, serving major exploration and production companies with turnkey drilling solutions.

Seadrill’s fleet comprises ultra-deepwater drillships, semi-submersible rigs and high-specification jack-up units capable of operating in some of the world’s most challenging offshore environments.

Further Reading

