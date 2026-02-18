Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $22.14 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,421 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 24,722 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $22,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4,070.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 86.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 551.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $5,108,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,288,807.84. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $9,616,638.18. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 70,522 shares of company stock worth $17,661,708 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital News Roundup

Western Digital Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $284.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.08. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $307.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price objective on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $306.00 price objective on Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Western Digital from $94.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

