Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $31.25 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 564,720 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $31,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,556.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Fortinet from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.71. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 124.21%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $14,308,506.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,693,666.70. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $27,935,690.52. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,321,160.44. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

