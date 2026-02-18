Eagle Health Investments LP Sells 22,400 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Eagle Health Investments LP cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.8% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,959 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total value of $607,446.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,850,931.52. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total value of $695,199.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,543,404.16. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,578 shares of company stock worth $12,416,105. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.8%

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $332.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.87 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.96.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

