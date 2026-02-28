Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 30,007 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 992.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,007 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2,642.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,959,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,706,000 after buying an additional 1,887,867 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 179.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 485,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,281,000 after buying an additional 311,902 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 455,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 323,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $119.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $135.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.56.

