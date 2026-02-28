Clare Market Investments LLC Buys 2,300 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Clare Market Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 381.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.7% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 94.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $251.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $252.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.46 and a 200-day moving average of $174.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEM shares. TD Securities set a $251.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $296.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $198.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.