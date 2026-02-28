Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $18.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $18,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 178.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,091,000 after purchasing an additional 472,113 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 39,275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,176,000 after buying an additional 255,290 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 228,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 108,479 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 52,392.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 77,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,966,000 after acquiring an additional 52,880 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $205.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $154.00 and a 1 year high of $206.10.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of those companies considered electric, gas, or water utilities, or companies that operate as independent producers and/or distributors of power.

