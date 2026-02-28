Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $26.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 708.3% in the third quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $460.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38. The firm has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

