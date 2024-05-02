Cwm LLC Purchases 4,757 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 320,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

PGX stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

