Truist Financial Corp Sells 73,167 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,167 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,136 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 189.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 991,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 648,790 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 35.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,387,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,944,000 after purchasing an additional 618,920 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 155.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,014,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,732,000 after buying an additional 617,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 55.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,215,000 after buying an additional 613,341 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

JCI stock opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

