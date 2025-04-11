Rep. Greg Landsman Sells Off Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cadence Design Systems stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SARAH LANDSMAN TRADITIONAL IRA” account.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/27/2025.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $254.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.24 and its 200-day moving average is $282.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $328.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total transaction of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $518,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 61.1% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 107.9% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 42.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.