UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Stock Price

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

TRIN stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $899.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.