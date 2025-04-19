UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Stock Price

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Stock Up 1.3 %
Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Capital
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.