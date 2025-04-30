Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UUU opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $4.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.35. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.