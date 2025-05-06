Paramount Global (PARA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Paramount Global to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. On average, analysts expect Paramount Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

