StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global Stock Down 2.0 %

HSON opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.42. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the fourth quarter valued at $3,407,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Hudson Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.