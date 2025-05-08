Sally Johnson Sells 63,957 Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) insider Sally Johnson sold 63,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,174 ($15.61), for a total value of £750,855.18 ($998,212.15).

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Up 0.0 %

PSON stock opened at GBX 1,169.50 ($15.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 925.20 ($12.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,401 ($18.63). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,207.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,236.04.

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 62.10 ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. Pearson had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Pearson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a GBX 16.60 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.40. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 44.58%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,400 ($18.61) to GBX 1,450 ($19.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on PSON

About Pearson

(Get Free Report)

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world’s leading learning company, serving customers in c.200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.