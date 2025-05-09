FY2025 Earnings Estimate for IDEX Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for IDEX in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.33 for the year. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.25 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IEX. Mizuho set a $175.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on IDEX in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.25.

IDEX Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $184.69 on Thursday. IDEX has a 1-year low of $153.36 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IDEX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 73,540 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 480,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,500,000 after buying an additional 52,259 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEX by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance increased its position in shares of IDEX by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

