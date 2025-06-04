Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the April 30th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,951,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,275,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,172,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 407,467 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 279,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 173,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,897,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 82,496 shares during the last quarter.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BCX opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $9.74.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
