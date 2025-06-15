Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.46 and a 52-week high of $48.79.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.