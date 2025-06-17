Noble Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for RAIL

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for FreightCar America in a research report issued on Friday, June 13th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for FreightCar America’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RAIL. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $167.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 89,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

