Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,646,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,112,511,000 after buying an additional 58,066 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 7,131,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,587,000 after buying an additional 1,302,585 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $423,270,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,477,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $232,330,000 after buying an additional 735,901 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,436,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,065,000 after buying an additional 48,548 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

