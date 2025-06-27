Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,600. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Unum Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

