First National Bank of Omaha Buys New Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Summitry LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of OLLI opened at $111.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.88 and a 52 week high of $141.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.63 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.81%.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.810-3.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $126,179.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,292. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $140.00 price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.