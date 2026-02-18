First National Bank of Omaha Invests $7.08 Million in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,771,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,244,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term investor case: a Fool piece argues continued capital flows into passive ETFs and QQQ’s decade-plus outperformance make it attractive for patient buyers, supporting demand for the fund. Think It’s Too Late to Buy Invesco QQQ Trust? Here’s the 1 Reason Why There’s Still Time.
- Positive Sentiment: Near-term resilience: a TipRanks daily update notes QQQ posted a small gain on the most recent trading day, showing the ETF can still catch short-term bids amid volatility. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2-16-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears erroneous or immaterial: a report flagged a “significant increase” but shows zero reported short shares and a 0.0 days ratio — treat this as unreliable and not an active driver.
- Negative Sentiment: Tech selloff / Nasdaq weakness: 24/7 Wall St. reports the Nasdaq and QQQ plunged to a 12-week low, with QQQ down sharply over the past week and several percent below its January peak; selling is concentrated in semiconductors and mega-cap tech, directly weighing on QQQ. Nasdaq Dives to 12-Week Low: Worst Performing Sectors and Stocks in the Tech Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Value rotation and mega-cap weakness: Seeking Alpha pieces highlight a rotation out of the “Mega Cap 8” and the emergence of value winners, a dynamic that reduces demand for QQQ’s growth-heavy holdings. Mega Cap 8 Declining As Top Performers Emerge In Major Value Rotation
- Negative Sentiment: Macro and AI worries: recent Seeking Alpha pieces on rising inflation and concerns that AI could shift market leadership underline risks to growth multiples — headwinds for QQQ if rates or sentiment move against high-multiple tech. Inflation On A Roll AI Turns From Friend To Foe – Will AI Kill The Bull Market?
- Negative Sentiment: Structural index distortion: a Seeking Alpha piece on “The Hunt For Losers” and index effects argues rotations and concentration can mask underlying weakness, a caution for passive vehicles like QQQ that track market-cap weighted tech exposure. The Hunt For Losers: The Great Rotation And The Illusion Of The Indices
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1%
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
