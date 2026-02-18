First National Bank of Omaha Invests $7.08 Million in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,771,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,244,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $601.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $604.61. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

