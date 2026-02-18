Maridea Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.7% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $410.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 380.21, a PEG ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.09.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

