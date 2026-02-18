Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,772,492.88. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $2,313,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,274,856 shares in the company, valued at $509,434,589.52. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 223,566 shares of company stock worth $26,384,133 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $134.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.44.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

