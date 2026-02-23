Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,800 Shares of KBR, Inc. $KBR

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in KBR by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 50.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 211,311 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in KBR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 395,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KBR shares. Wall Street Zen raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on KBR in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KBR from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

